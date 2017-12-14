

CTV Kitchener





A group of people allegedly forced their way into a Cambridge hotel room and stole items from inside.

Waterloo Regional Police say it happened Tuesday night at a hotel on Hespeler Road.

They say personal belongings and cash were taken by the group.

Police are looking for five people in connection with the robbery, including three black men described as being skinny and likely in their late teens, seen wearing light-coloured hoodies and sweatpants, as well as black jackets.

Also sought are a white man and a woman. More specific identifying details of those two suspects were not available.

The group was seen leaving the area in a four-door silver car with tinted windows and a sunroof.