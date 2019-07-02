

CTV Kitchener





Five people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car went into a ditch in Hagersville.

Police responded to Concession 12 Walpole on Monday at around 8 p.m.

They say the car was heading east when it lost control and hit a railway crossing sign. It then rolled into the ditch.

Four men and a woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An air ambulance was called but did not end up airlifting any patients.

The road was closed for some time while police investigated.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash but police say charges are pending.