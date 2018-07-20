Featured
5 people facing weapons, drug charges following raid in Waterloo
The tactical unit responded as police executed a search warrant at a Columbia Street address.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 7:35AM EDT
Three men and two women are facing a slew of charges after regional police executed a search warrant at an address on Columbia Street West in Waterloo.
Police said they found meth, marijuana and weapons at the home.
They also seized drugs from a car including suspected carfentanil and fentanyl.
Police said two separate people were charged with weapon prohibition breaches.