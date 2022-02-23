5 drug poisonings, 1 death reported Tuesday night in Guelph

The Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy has issued a health alert after five drug poisonings, including one which resulted in death, were reported overnight Tuesday in Guelph. All involved fentanyl.

Substances circulating in the Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health area may be stronger than usual, the organization said in a tweet.

Red, bright green and yellow coloured fentanyl were reported.

If you or someone you know uses drugs, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health advises to carry naloxone, never use alone and start with smaller doses with any new purchase.