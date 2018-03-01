

CTV Kitchener





Parents in Waterloo Region have less than four weeks to ensure that their children have been properly vaccinated.

The region’s public health unit says any elementary school student for whom they do not have up-to-date vaccination records will be suspended from school as of March 28.

There are currently 5,606 students at risk of suspension over the issue. Another 5,700 students had incomplete vaccination records on file last fall, but have since had them updated.

Parents looking to get proper immunization records or catch their children up on required immunizations can contact their family doctor or another health care provider. The health unit also offers immunization clinics for people without family doctors.

Ontario’s public health units are required to collect immunization records for all elementary students.

Students in Ontario must be immunized against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, meningococcal disease and – for students born after 2010 – chickenpox. Exemptions are sometimes granted on medical, religious or moral grounds.

Anyone seeking more information about vaccinations, vaccination records and children can contact Region of Waterloo Public Health at 519-575-4400 ext. 5003.