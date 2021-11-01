49 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region since Friday

KITCHENER -

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported another 49 cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The most recent update includes 20 cases reported Friday, 22 on Saturday and eight Sunday.

There have now been a total of 20,132 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region to date, including 19,687 recoveries and 303 deaths. There are 140 active cases in the region, an increase of 20 from the end of last week.

Another 48 cases were confirmed as variants of concern in Monday's update.

The breakdown of the region's 6,776 lab-confirmed variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,268 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

There are currently 15 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including two in the ICU. There are seven active outbreaks in the region.

To date, there have been 895,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Waterloo Region. Of the eligible 12+ population, 91.02 per cent have received at least one dose and 87.72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the entire population of Waterloo Region, 78.38 per cent have received a first dose and 75.54 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Provincially, there were 422 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday. To date, Ontario has reported 600,377 lab-confirmed cases of the disease.

The seven-day average for new cases is now 362, down from 372 a week ago.

The province has reported a total of 587,344 recoveries and 9,874 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto