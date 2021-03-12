KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 46 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

That brings the total number of infections to 11,204. Of those cases, 330 are considered active. The region has also reported 10,624 resolved cases and 236 deaths so far.

The number of people in hospital dropped by five on Friday to 29. That includes seven people receiving treatment in the ICU.

There were also nine more cases that screened positive for a variant of concern, bringing the regional total to 188. Of those, 15 are confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first found in the U.K.

There are 20 active outbreaks in the region.

Testing partners performed another 4,437 COVID-19 tests since Tuesday, for a total of 397,086 so far.

The region's positivity rate rose slightly from 2.1 to 2.5 per cent. The reproductive rate remained unchanged at 0.9.

Speaking at the region's COVID-19 update on Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said indicators remain high but stable. She said people need to continue following public health guidelines to prevent further spread of the disease.

She noted other areas in the province are seeing increased case rates and said Waterloo Region isn't immune. Dr. Wang also said more cases will likely screen positive for a variant of concern.

Across the province, there were 1,371 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, along with 18 more deaths.

It's the sixth consecutive day of more than 1,000 new infections in Ontario.

There have been 314,891 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario so far, including 296,252 recoveries and 7,127 deaths.

The seven-day average for new cases has risen to 1,269 from 1,062 a week ago.