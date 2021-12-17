46 COVID-19 cases connected to Waterloo Region hockey outbreaks

KITCHENER -

COVID-19 outbreaks connected to local minor hockey teams are growing.

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported on Thursday that there are now 26 cases connected to the Cambridge Roadrunners Girls' Hockey Association and 16 cases connected to the Hespeler Minor Hockey Association.

This comes after public health reported that outbreaks connected to two tournaments the teams attended had a "strong probability" of being linked to Omicron.

The region has also declared an outbreak of four cases at a hockey-related sport and fitness facility.