KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Waterloo Region reported 45 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

That brings the number of lab-confirmed cases to 11,394 so far. There are 310 active cases and 10,829 are considered resolved. A total of 239 people have died from the disease in the region.

The COVID-19 dashboard shows 229 cases have screened positive for variants of concern in the region, including 17 identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K.

There are 24 people in hospital for treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, including 10 in the ICU.

There are 14 active outbreaks in the region. An outbreak associated with a Cambridge wedding has now ended. The region's dashboard shows 21 cases associated with that outbreak.

The region said Wednesday it would now report the names of businesses and workplaces with active, significant outbreaks as long as they meet certain criteria. However, no businesses were named on the dashboard following Wednesday's update.

Ontario reported 1,508 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 14 more deaths related to the disease.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases now sits at 1,361.

Wednesday is the 11th straight day of Ontario reporting more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19. There were 49,100 tests performed in the past 24 hours, dropping the positivity rate to 3.5 per cent.

The province has reported 321,956 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, including 7,187 deaths and 302,257 recoveries.