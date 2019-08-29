Featured
401 WB closed at Highway 8 after tractor trailer fire
The OPP have closed Highway 401 WB just after Highway 8 due to a tractor trailer fire. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 7:17AM EDT
The OPP have closed Highway 401 WB just after Highway 8 due to a tractor trailer fire.
It is unclear if there are any injures at this time.
Police have not given an expected reopening time.
The fire appears to have spread to the contents of the trailer which continued to smoke after crews arrived.