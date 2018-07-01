Featured
401: Two lanes, on-ramp closed after tractor trailer crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 12:29PM EDT
A tractor trailer struck a concrete barrier westbound on Highway 401 Sunday morning.
It happened at the Highway 8 on-ramp in Kitchener.
The driver suffered minor injuries, and the vehicle sustained significant damage.
A large diesel spill occurred as a result of the crash.
The on-ramp and the two right lanes of the 401 were closed for clean-up, resulting in traffic being delayed for several hours.
One lane on the 401 was still closed as of 4 p.m.