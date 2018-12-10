Featured
401 construction will cause lane reductions
Traffic moves along the ramp from Highway 8 to Highway 401 in Kitchener on Monday, June 9, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 6:54AM EST
Beginning Monday at 8:00 p.m. the east and westbound lanes of the 401 between Hespeler Road and Highway 8 will be reduced.
According to officials the left and centre lanes will be closed until Thursday morning for construction.
This after the westbound off-ramp to Highway 8 was closed Sunday night.
It has since been re-opened.