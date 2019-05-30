

CTV Kitchener





The MTO says we are in the homestretch for phase one of the 401 widening project in Cambridge.

Officials expect construction to wrap up in July of this year.

Motorist may notice construction appears to nearly complete, but some significant work still needs to be done.

Railway rehab and the medians still need to be rework.

Work has sped up over the last few months after the city passed a noise exemption bylaw that has allowed crews to continue working through the night.

However, celebrations at the end of phase one may be short lived, phase two of the widening project between Hespeler Road and Townline Road is slated to begin in the next two years.