Dozens of bronze vases have been taken from a cemetery in Oxford County.

Ontario Provincial Police say 40 bronze flower vases were stolen from the Oxford Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.

The vases have an estimated value of $250 each for a total of $10,000, police say.

The theft happened sometime overnight between 4:30 p.m. on Friday June 29 and 9 a.m. on Saturday June 30.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking to speak with anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area.

In May, Hillview Cemetery, also in Woodstock, faced major damages after 155 headstones were toppled.