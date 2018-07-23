

An irrigation pump worth approximately $40,000 was reported stolen from an address on Concession 6 in South Walsingham.

Norfolk County OPP received the call on July 22 at approximately 7:22 a.m.

Through investigation, it was determined that between 5:00 p.m. on July 21 and 7:00 a.m. on July 22, unknowns attended the address and removed the pump.

It was located on the south side of the road on Concession 6, in an isolated farming laneway, and was hooked up to the irrigation system.

The pump is described as a Vanden Bussche Irrigation pump with a 130 horsepower Iveco engine.

The front of the unit contained a 250 gallon diesel fuel tank with an automatic primer.

Police are requesting information from the public regarding the theft.