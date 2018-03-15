

CTV Kitchener





Three people have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation in the Goderich area.

Huron County OPP officers executed a search warrant Wednesday at a property on Cutline Road, near the community of Holmesville.

At the property, officers allegedly found meth, marijuana, MDMA pills and painkillers with a combined street value of $40,460. Also seized by police were cash, ammunition and items said to be related to drug trafficking.

A 53-year-old man, a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, all from Central Huron, are facing charges relating to drug possession and production.