4-year-old hit by pickup truck in Cambridge parking lot: WRPS

Police are investigating after a four-year-old was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot in Cambridge on Sunday.

The incident happened in the area of Pinebush Road and Hespeler Road around 2:55 p.m. Police said a black pickup truck hit the child, who was walking in the parking lot.

The four-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.