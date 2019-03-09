A four-year-old girl is in hospital battling life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Hagersville.

Haldimand County OPP say that a car parked on Main Street reversed across the road toward a family of five.

The four year old was hit and pinned by the vehicle before her father pulled her out and took her to a Haldimand County hospital.

The 80-year-old female driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Main Street in Hagersville will be closed from Parkview Drive to King Street as OPP continue to conduct their investigation.