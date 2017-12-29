

CTV Kitchener





A new list of appointments to the Order of Canada includes four people who call Waterloo Region home.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette released the list Friday. It includes three promotions within the order, as well as 125 new appointees.

Three local residents have been appointed officers of the order, a rank which recognizes service or achievement at a national level.

They include Keith Hipel and Raymond Laflamme of Waterloo, as well as Mary Law of Cambridge.

Hipel is a professor at the University of Waterloo, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, and the president of the Royal Society of Canada’s Academy of Science. He is being recognized for his contributions in environmental engineering.

Laflamme is also a professor at the University of Waterloo, as well as the founder of its Institute for Quantum Computing and a world-renowned physicist and quantum computing expert.

Law has been a board member for many community groups in Cambridge while also working at McMaster University, where she became an expert in child rehabilitation and co-founded the CanChild Centre for Childhood Disability Research. A news release announcing her appointment to the order said that her work “has set the standard for research and shaped clinical practice in Canada.”

Additionally, Waterloo resident John Lord has been named a member of the order – a rank for people who have made outstanding contributions at a local level or in a specific field.

Lord founded the Centre for Community Based Research and has written several books focused on disability and inclusion. He is being recognized “for his commitment to supporting Canadians with disabilities through research, public policy and advocacy.”

The Order of Canada is considered to be one of the country’s highest civic honours.