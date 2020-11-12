KITCHENER -- It was a busy evening for police officers patrolling Waterloo Region roads, with four alleged stunt drivers being stopped over a period of eight hours.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service Traffic Unit tweeted about the stops at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers were out conducting speed enforcement when they stopped and charged four drivers who police say were going 50 kilometres more than the posted speed limit.

TSU officers out this evening conducting Speed Enforcement and looking for Stunt drivers.

4 drivers stopped and charged with Speeding 50km/hr over the posted speed limit within 8 hours in

Kitchener, Cambridge, and Woolwich x2. Vehicles and DL's seized @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/xhdU3o4WA4 — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) November 12, 2020

All of the stops took places in areas that had posted speed limits of either 50 or 80 kilometres per hour.

The incidents took place in Kitchener, Cambridge and Woolwich.

Police say in each case, vehicles and drivers licenses were seized.