Featured
4 people arrested over $22,000 drug bust
The Brantford Police station on Elgin Street is pictured on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015. (Brian Dunseith / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 12:22PM EDT
Fentanyl and other drugs were seized from a home in west Brantford, police say.
Police officers executed a search warrant Friday at a home on Walnut Street, near Colborne and Mount Pleasant streets.
According to Brantford police, officers seized $14,000 worth of fentanyl, $8,200 worth of cocaine and $162 worth of crack cocaine, as well as a large quantity of cash.
Four people who were inside the home when officers arrived were placed under arrest.
A 30-year-old Brantford man, a 29-year-old Brantford man, a 29-year-old Brant ford woman and a 32-year-old Oxford County man have all been charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.