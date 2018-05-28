

CTV Kitchener





Fentanyl and other drugs were seized from a home in west Brantford, police say.

Police officers executed a search warrant Friday at a home on Walnut Street, near Colborne and Mount Pleasant streets.

According to Brantford police, officers seized $14,000 worth of fentanyl, $8,200 worth of cocaine and $162 worth of crack cocaine, as well as a large quantity of cash.

Four people who were inside the home when officers arrived were placed under arrest.

A 30-year-old Brantford man, a 29-year-old Brantford man, a 29-year-old Brant ford woman and a 32-year-old Oxford County man have all been charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.