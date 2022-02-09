4 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 91 people in hospital

Four more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Waterloo Region.

Regional health officials confirmed the new deaths are a woman in her 90s and two women and a man in their 80s.

The latest dashboard update shows 91 people with COVID-19 are receiving treatment in area hospitals, 22 of those patients are in ICU.

(Region of Waterloo)

The number of active outbreaks in the region dropped by one on Wednesday and now sits at 46. Twenty-three of those outbreaks are in long-term care or retirement homes, 12 are in hospitals and 11 are in congregate settings like shelters, group homes or correctional facilities.

In terms of new cases, 103 were reported on Tuesday, along with 170 new recoveries.

To date, 39,308 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Waterloo Region along with 37,801 recoveries and 381 deaths.

The region’s dashboard shows the current active case count as 1,098.

A graph shows new cases reported by date in Waterloo Region. (Region of Waterloo)

A total of 1,242,264 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Waterloo Region, including 283,626 third doses.

Of the eligible population five-years-old and up, 88.5 per cent have received one dose, 84.2 per cent are considered full vaccinated with two doses.

Provincially, Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Wednesday.

The province said 2,059 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, which is down from the 2,254 reported on Tuesday. The number of people in ICU also fell from 474 to 449.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday morning that the province’s COVID-19 situation is trending in the right direction.

“We are seeing the case counts come down in the hospitals. Thank goodness, I think for all of us. It's 2,059 people in hospital today, whereas last week, it was over 2,900,” she said. “So we are trending in the right direction. We of course, are working to ensure that this trend continues.”

With files from CTV Toronto