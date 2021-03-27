KITCHENER -- Two young men have been injured and two others are in serious condition following a single-vehicle rollover in Hanover.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on 14th Street West and 13th Avenue around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they found the vehicle lying on its driver’s side against a fence bordering a food store.

The vehicle had reportedly been eastbound on 14th Street when it lost control, left the road, and rolled over several times. Two of the four people inside were ejected out.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Hanover, and the three passengers all around the same age, were taken to a local hospital.

Two of the passengers were then taken to a London hospital in serious condition.

Hanover police say speed is a definitive factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or security footage of the area is asked to contact Hanover Police Service.