Four young drivers have had their license suspended and vehicles impounded in Perth County over the weekend.

All drivers were in West Perth Township at the time of their offenses, and all drivers were 19 and 20-year-old.

The motorists were charged with stunt driving for going in excess of 50 kilometres per hour over the posted limit.

The first happened on Friday, a 19-year-old male from Kleinburg was caught travelling more than double the posted limit on Perth Line 36, east of Mitchell.

Two other drivers were charged while driving on Perth Road 164 near Mitchell on Friday and Saturday.

A fourth driver was caught near Staffa in West Perth Township on Sunday.

After a number of recent fatalities, the OPP are urging drivers to slow down.

"Speed is a significant factor in the number of fatalities and the number and severity of the injuries that result from road crashes. It is clear that reduced speeds not only reduce the likelihood of a crash but also reduce the severity of injuries when crashes occur," Inspector Rob Scott, Perth County OPP detachment commander.

You can report dangerous driving on OPP patrolled roads by calling 1-888-301-1122, or in emergency cal 9-1-1.