4 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region; 50 in hospital

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of deaths in the region to date to 395.

An official with the region said the deaths were a man in his 80s, a man and woman in their 70s, and a man in his 50s.

According to Wednesday’s COVID-19 dashboard update, 50 people with COVID-19 are in hospital. Fourteen people are receiving treatment in local intensive care units.

Another 69 lab-confirmed cases were added to the region’s total Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, Waterloo Region has reported 40,252 cases and 39,097 recoveries. There are 735 active cases listed on the dashboard.

There are 16 active outbreaks in high-risk settings in Waterloo Region.

As for the whole province, 1,106 people are in hospital with COVID-19. That includes 319 in the Ontario’s ICUs.

The Ministry of Health reported 19 more people have died due to COVID-19 over the past 24 days. To date, Ontario has reported 12,306 deaths from the disease.

Ontario has confirmed 1,091,256 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto