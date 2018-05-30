

CTV Kitchener





Four men have been arrested in connection with a series of incidents in the Chandler-Mowat area of Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say people living in the area contacted them earlier this month with concerns about “ongoing alleged criminal activity and public disorder incidents that were causing them to fear for their safety.”

The men face charges ranging from harassment and mischief to drug possession, uttering threats and obstructing police.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.