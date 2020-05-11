NORFOLK COUNTY -- A money transfer from a Norfolk County resident is prompting a warning from police about online fraud.

According to the Norfolk County Ontario Provincal Police, someone forwarded approximately $37,000 to an unknown recipient, believing he had been contacted by a friend over social media about a humanitarian grant from Texas, and asking if he wanted to invest.

After the money was forwarded,police say the victim contacted the friend who had no idea about the message or money transfer.

The OPP are asking people to be aware of email spam or being approached on social media and web forums.

They are also advising people to be cautious of promises involving getting rich quickly, giving away personal information or being lured by claims of insider information.

A good practice to follow is to delete and block spam emails, say police.

They’re advising making sure you do your own research and having all the information before investing, and to use a reputable person or agency.

People are encouraged to stay up to date on various scams at this antifraud website.