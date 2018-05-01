

A house in Ingersoll received significant damage Monday afternoon when a fire broke out inside of it.

The fire at the house on King Hiram Street was reported around 3:30 p.m.

A total of 35 firefighters were called in to fight it.

One person who was in the house when the fire began was not injured.

Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

