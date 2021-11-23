35 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region Tuesday

KITCHENER -

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 34 were added in the past 24 hours, while one case was added to the previous total.

As of Tuesday, officials have reported 20,741 cases to date, including 20,178 recoveries and 305 deaths. There are 250 active cases in Waterloo Region.

Eight people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, including four in the ICU.

There are 11 active outbreaks in the region.

Testing partners have performed 642,441 COVID-19 tests to date. The region's positivity rate sits at 3.4 per cent, up from 3.0 per cent on Friday. The reproductive rate is 1.1.

Another three cases screened as a variant of concern.

The breakdown of the 7,070 variant cases in the region is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,562 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

A total of 914,407 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Waterloo Region to date. Of the eligible population 12 and older, 88.72 per cent are partially vaccinated, while 86.09 per cent have both doses.

As for the entire population, 77.04 per cent has one dose, while 74.77 per cent have two doses.

The region opened appointments for children between five and 11 on Tuesday.

In Ontario, health officials reported 613 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday.

The seven-day average for new cases now sits at 675, up from 579 last week and 492 two weeks ago.

To date, the province has reported 612,931 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 597,470 recoveries and 9,974 deaths.

