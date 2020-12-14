Advertisement
35 COVID-19 cases at Guelph meat packaging plant
Published Monday, December 14, 2020 4:46PM EST
KITCHENER -- The number of COVID-19 cases at a meat packaging plant in Guelph continues to grow.
Public health officials have confirmed that 35 workers at the Cargill Dunlop facility have tested positive for the disease as of Monday.
The facility remains open and company officials said they're taking steps to control the spread throughout the plant and protect other workers.
The outbreak is under investigation.