One woman was arrested after police allegedly found a large stash of drugs in her vehicle.

Norfolk County OPP say the vehicle was pulled over late Sunday night on Highway 24 near Windham Road 10, south of Brantford.

According to police, the woman tried to run away from police. Officers were able to chase her down and arrest her.

Drugs allegedly found in the woman’s vehicle included cocaine, fentanyl, Percocet and marijuana. Police say they have a total street value of about $35,000.

A 20-year-old Norfolk County woman is facing charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a court order.