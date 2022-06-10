34-year-old man missing from Cambridge

Waterloo regional police say there is concern for the well-being of a missing man last seen in Cambridge.

In a tweet, police said Cory Quigley, 34, was last seen on May 3.

Quigley is described as 5-foot-11 and 126 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said his hair may be up in a ponytail and he could have a long beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.