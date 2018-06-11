

CTV Kitchener





Dozens of people were hospitalized while at an electronic music festival in Kitchener over the weekend.

Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services says its crews responded to 37 calls directly related to Ever After Fest.

Those 37 calls resulted in 32 people being taken to hospital, 22 of whom were in serious or critical condition.

According to the paramedic service, “substance use/misuse” was directly responsible for the majority of hospitalizations.

More than 30,000 people were expected to attend Ever After Fest between Friday and Sunday.

While those people undoubtedly made a lot of noise, the number of noise complaints about the festival fell sharply from 2017 to 2018.

The City of Kitchener says it received six noise complaints over the course of the weekend, down from 130 one year earlier.

City officials attribute the decrease to lowering the maximum noise level allowed to emanate from the festival and forcing it to end earlier in the night. As well, unusual atmospheric conditions were believed to be a factor in 2017’s high level of noise complaints.