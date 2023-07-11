32 local projects receive Region of Waterloo Arts funding

Thirty-two local groups and individuals have received a combine total of $215,096 from the Region of Waterloo Arts Fund.

The money is for projects slated to take place between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

They include sculptures, a Flamenco event, plays and theatre productions, a woodcarving championship, multiple murals, experimental films and more.

Here’s a full list:

Groups and collectives:

The Cambridge Sculpture Garden – $7,500 for “Placemaking” (Cambridge): installing a new complex metal sculpture by regional artist Catherine Palenczy in the open-access Garden.

Canadian Clay & Glass Gallery – Denis Longchamps, $7,500 for “Celebrate 30 Mosaic” (Waterloo): creating a public mosaic with a local artist along the Waterloop/Laurel Trail.

Port Albert Productions –$6,000 for “Corporate Finch” (Kitchener): summer and fall touring of this new one-act thriller by Taylor Marie Graham exploring critical #metoo movement issues.

Grand River Flamenco – CaluJules, $7,500 for “Grand River Flamenco Fest’s Main Weekend & Encore Party” (Region of Waterloo): a two-pronged project featuring performances, workshops, a music clinic, Spanish cuisine, and a “mart” celebrating the art of flamenco.

The Grand Philharmonic Choir – Luisa D’Amato, $5,000 for “Annelies” (Kitchener): a vocal and instrumental performance of the Anne Frank-inspired cantata by James Whitbourn.

Grand Valley Wood Carvers, Waterloo Region – Anne Forler, $5,000 for the “Canadian National Wildfowl Carving Championship” (Waterloo): woodcarvers of all skill levels gather to showcase adeptness in this undervalued art form.

Green Light Arts – Matt White, $7,500 for “Lifespan of a Fact” (Kitchener): the Canadian premiere of this critically acclaimed play by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell.

John Maksym Music Group – $10,000 for “Be the Change Music Video” (Region of Waterloo): an emerging collective’s project promoting empathy, kindness and gratitude by focusing on a homeless man’s story.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery – Shirley Madill, $7,500 for “SOS: A Story of Survival - Part II: The Body” (Kitchener): the second installment in a three-part major exhibition that explores the meaning of survival.

Minmar Gaslight Productions – Steven Elliott Jackson, $3,430 for “Comfort Women” (Kitchener): a theatre piece to be developed with Olivia Jon (Jun, Eun-Jung) that centres the story of three Korean women confronting their World War II history as “comfort women.”

THEMUSEUM – David Marskell, $5,000 for “10 King Street West Mural” (Kitchener): commissioning an accessible, public-facing, street-level mural that brings to life THEMUSEUM’s tagline, “Art and Technology at Play.”

Track House Studio – Tait Garrett, $6,600 to produce “The Hip Hope Mixtape” (Cambridge): writing, recording, and producing a collaborative mixtape that explores hope in Hip Hop music, while showcasing local emcees in a companion documentary.

Waterloo Public Library – Janet Seally, $5,500 for the “Ellis Little Local History Room Wall Mural” (Waterloo): a community arts venture to highlight the feature wall using a commissioned, locally created showpiece mural.

Individuals: