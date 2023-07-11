32 local projects receive Region of Waterloo Arts funding
Thirty-two local groups and individuals have received a combine total of $215,096 from the Region of Waterloo Arts Fund.
The money is for projects slated to take place between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.
They include sculptures, a Flamenco event, plays and theatre productions, a woodcarving championship, multiple murals, experimental films and more.
Here’s a full list:
Groups and collectives:
- The Cambridge Sculpture Garden – $7,500 for “Placemaking” (Cambridge): installing a new complex metal sculpture by regional artist Catherine Palenczy in the open-access Garden.
- Canadian Clay & Glass Gallery – Denis Longchamps, $7,500 for “Celebrate 30 Mosaic” (Waterloo): creating a public mosaic with a local artist along the Waterloop/Laurel Trail.
- Port Albert Productions –$6,000 for “Corporate Finch” (Kitchener): summer and fall touring of this new one-act thriller by Taylor Marie Graham exploring critical #metoo movement issues.
- Grand River Flamenco – CaluJules, $7,500 for “Grand River Flamenco Fest’s Main Weekend & Encore Party” (Region of Waterloo): a two-pronged project featuring performances, workshops, a music clinic, Spanish cuisine, and a “mart” celebrating the art of flamenco.
- The Grand Philharmonic Choir – Luisa D’Amato, $5,000 for “Annelies” (Kitchener): a vocal and instrumental performance of the Anne Frank-inspired cantata by James Whitbourn.
- Grand Valley Wood Carvers, Waterloo Region – Anne Forler, $5,000 for the “Canadian National Wildfowl Carving Championship” (Waterloo): woodcarvers of all skill levels gather to showcase adeptness in this undervalued art form.
- Green Light Arts – Matt White, $7,500 for “Lifespan of a Fact” (Kitchener): the Canadian premiere of this critically acclaimed play by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell.
- John Maksym Music Group – $10,000 for “Be the Change Music Video” (Region of Waterloo): an emerging collective’s project promoting empathy, kindness and gratitude by focusing on a homeless man’s story.
- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery – Shirley Madill, $7,500 for “SOS: A Story of Survival - Part II: The Body” (Kitchener): the second installment in a three-part major exhibition that explores the meaning of survival.
- Minmar Gaslight Productions – Steven Elliott Jackson, $3,430 for “Comfort Women” (Kitchener): a theatre piece to be developed with Olivia Jon (Jun, Eun-Jung) that centres the story of three Korean women confronting their World War II history as “comfort women.”
- THEMUSEUM – David Marskell, $5,000 for “10 King Street West Mural” (Kitchener): commissioning an accessible, public-facing, street-level mural that brings to life THEMUSEUM’s tagline, “Art and Technology at Play.”
- Track House Studio – Tait Garrett, $6,600 to produce “The Hip Hope Mixtape” (Cambridge): writing, recording, and producing a collaborative mixtape that explores hope in Hip Hop music, while showcasing local emcees in a companion documentary.
- Waterloo Public Library – Janet Seally, $5,500 for the “Ellis Little Local History Room Wall Mural” (Waterloo): a community arts venture to highlight the feature wall using a commissioned, locally created showpiece mural.
Individuals:
- Ellie Anglin – $3,000 for “Reproduction” (Kitchener): using collage, illustration and digital manipulation to create a zine about at-home insemination, or how queer people can make a baby at home.
- Nicole Beno – $5,000 for “Everything all at once or nothing at all” (Kitchener): a public fine art exhibition showcasing a series of large-scale digitally printed collages comprised of photography, found objects, and archival materials.
- Olivia Brouwer– $7,500 for “Site Specific Series” (Cambridge): a series of tactile and audio-activated paintings inspired by Canadian landscapes that will be accessible to both non-sighted and sighted audiences.
- Susan Cadell – $6,995 for “Stories in Ink: Elevating the Voices of Equity-Seeking Communities” (Region of Waterloo): equity-seeking people share stories and photos for a special issue of Textile Magazine challenging stigma around race, queerness, disability, grief and tattoos.
- Cassidy Civiero – $7,500 for “Lost in My Head” (Waterloo): a short, experimental film about anxiety and one way to combat it.
- Jack Cooper – $5,419 for “Jack and the Spare Hearts – live performance development and presentation” (Kitchener): a performance series introducing the band’s music to regional audiences that also serves as a model for opening new markets elsewhere.
- Tristan Deveau – $5,700 for “Through a Historical Lens” (Region of Waterloo): a photography exhibit of a subject captured by multiple cameras of various ages and formats, to show how each lens provides a unique perspective.
- Angela Grasse – $2,164 for “Mandala Meditation Circuit” (Kitchener): artwork on reusable banners that are then hung at Knollwood Park as a wellness-inspiring meditation circuit for the public.
- Alison Hall – $10,000 for “Fauna of the Grand River” (Region of Waterloo): a series of ten felted, life-sized art pieces that draw attention to endangered species struggling to live within the Grand River watershed.
- Jacob Irish – $10,000 for “A Month of Stolen Light” (Kitchener): a series of ten 16x20 inch altered photographs framed in lightboxes with collimating lenses, depicting invasive, environment-shaping giant hogweed shot in Bechtel Park.
- Coraline James – $5,875 for “Brambles” (Kitchener): a four-song EP that brings classical elements and percussive rhythms to a folk/pop aesthetic, while exploring the complex emotions of an unhealthy relationship.
- Ameya Kale – $10,000 for “Homecoming” (Kitchener): a theatrical story-telling project that explores housing struggles and the challenges of belonging faced by immigrant newcomers in Waterloo Region.
- Kris Langford – $9,263 for “Casting Call” (Region of Waterloo): a narrative short film (drama) shooting in Kitchener-Waterloo with an ACTRA cast of three.
- John McKinley – $7,480 for “John McKinley Band Jam” (Waterloo): to provide a consistent, supportive, positive place for amateur and professional musicians to play live improvisational music of all genres.
- Tatiana Nikolaeva – $8,500 for “Landmarks of the Region of Waterloo” (Kitchener): a landscape series featuring recognizable and notable local landmarks, encouraging people to discover the region for themselves.
- Danielle Petti – $5,000 for “Looking Back and Looking Forward” (Waterloo): a series of paintings focused on sustainability and humanity that explores the past and future.
- Lauren Prousky – $10,000 for “Heartbreak and Hardening” (Kitchener): an experimental poetry sculpture installation that will result in a new immersive solo show.
- Paul Roorda – $7,500 for “Fake Meets Fiction: AI, Analogue, and Art” (Waterloo): an AI-generated alter-ego artist is contrasted to this artist’s traditional analogue art forms to explore questions around artifice in art.
- Trevor Waurechen – $4,210 for “Alpha” (Other): supporting the artist’s taking his letter-shaped light boxes that illuminate a compelling single phrase to Nuit Blanche Saskatoon.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
Peter Nygard charged by Winnipeg police for alleged sexual assault in the '90s
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing another set of charges stemming from an alleged incident in the early 1990s.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said on Tuesday.
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
NEW | Injunction to remove Winnipeg landfill blockade getting ready to be filed, mayor says
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says he supports the decision to seek an injunction to remove protesters who are blocking the main road to Brady Landfill.
NATO leaders agree to fast-track Ukraine's membership, but give no timeline
NATO leaders have pledged to spend more on national defence, even as Canada and others are failing to meet the previous target.
More evacuation orders and alerts as number of wildfires in B.C. keeps climbing
Evacuation orders and alerts have expanded near several wildfires in British Columbia as communities try to keep residents safe and the BC Wildfire Service battles an increasing number of fires.
Ottawa could help health-care with better international recruiting, premiers say
Improving health-care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces, provincial leaders said at the annual premiers conference Tuesday.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties
Watches and warnings are flaring up across southern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon, with a severe thunderstorm warning being issued for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton.
-
Teen arrested with replica handgun in north London
Around 8 p.m. on July 7, people in the area of Hyde Park Road and Fanshawe Park Road complained of seeing somebody pointing what appeared to be a handgun at another person in a parking lot.
-
London, Ont.’s VIA Rail station to undergo major upgrades
VIA Rail Canada has announced they’re providing a $25 million investment for upgrades to its London, Ont. station.
Windsor
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
OPP say a 41-year-old Leamington resident has died after a crash between a vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 401.
-
Suspect caught after series of home break-ins throughout Windsor
Windsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man following a string of break-ins at homes throughout the city.
-
Gordie Howe Bridge’s Benefits Plan announces $200,000 in funding
More than a dozen organizations, on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, have received a total of $200,000 (CDN) in funding through the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.
Barrie
-
Boy drowns near Lake Simcoe
Police say a young boy died after jumping into the water from a bridge in Georgina.
-
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Simcoe Muskoka
A severe thunderstorm may move through Simcoe County, Muskoka and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour possible.
-
Dump truck rollover on off-ramp to Hwy 404 under investigation
Emergency crews attended a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville when a dump truck rolled over early Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
More than $104K stolen from Sudbury business, bookkeeper charged
An investigation that began in early June has ended with fraud charges for a 41-year-old bookkeeper in Sudbury.
-
Northeastern Ont. communities lift fire bans
The fire bans put in place because of the devastating forest fire season in Ontario are starting to be lifted.
-
Police rescue kayaker submerged in Lake Superior for 3 hours
A 36-year-old kayaker who was submerged in chilly Lake Superior for three hours this week was rescued, in part, thanks to his smartwatch.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for 16-year-old in connection with April shooting in Greenboro
Ottawa police is looking for a 16-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting in the Greenboro area in April that injured a 16-year-old girl.
-
OPP warn of recent biker gang violence after events in Cornwall, Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers in its biker enforcement unit are aiding two investigations into motorcycle gang violence in eastern Ontario.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Humid, chance of showers in Ottawa on Tuesday
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 30 C, with a humidex of 36.
Toronto
-
'A joy to be around': 6-year-old girl fatally struck by SUV in Toronto identified by loved ones
Six-year-old Charlotte Drozd was a joyful child with an affinity for puzzles and art, according to her loved ones.
-
Toronto landlord alleges tenants rented unit on Airbnb at least 30 times without her knowledge in $1.6M lawsuit
A Toronto woman has launched a lawsuit seeking more than a million dollars from Airbnb, the City of Toronto, and two tenants after the condo she owns was allegedly rented out on the short-term rental platform dozens of times without her knowledge.
-
Alleged TTC stabber dodged appearances in multiple GTA courts, documents show
The man accused of a brazen stabbing on Toronto’s subway system dodged a number of court appearances in the months leading up to the incident, courts document show, including one on the day of the attack.
Montreal
-
Montreal magic mushroom store opens despite threats of crack down
A FunGuyz magic mushrooms dispensary opened in Montreal on Tuesday despite threats from as high up as the mayor that it would be closed.
-
State of emergency declared in Quebec town due to flood risk, more towns evacuating
A town near Quebec City declared a state of local emergency and other communities ordered preventive evacuations on Tuesday as torrential rain caused rivers across southern Quebec to burst free of their banks.
-
Michel Pagliaro inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Quebec rocker Michel Pagliaro will be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto this year. The organization announced the names of a dozen Canadian rock icons who will be officially inducted at a ceremony on Sept. 28 at Massey Hall in Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Woman fatally stabbed in Moncton; three people in custody: RCMP
RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a woman early Tuesday morning in Moncton, N.B.
-
N.S. nurse tells police review board that officer seemed to blame alleged rape victim
A nurse who examined a Nova Scotia woman to collect evidence of rape is testifying at a hearing into alleged police mishandling of the case.
-
Problems with roof supports leads to closure of underground coal mine in Cape Breton
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down following the discovery of structural problems with some roof supports.
Winnipeg
-
Peter Nygard charged by Winnipeg police for alleged sexual assault in the '90s
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing another set of charges stemming from an alleged incident in the early 1990s.
-
NEW
NEW | Injunction to remove Winnipeg landfill blockade getting ready to be filed, mayor says
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says he supports the decision to seek an injunction to remove protesters who are blocking the main road to Brady Landfill.
-
'It was pretty epic': U of M students see seven tornadoes on storm-chasing trip
The many twists and turns of Manitoba’s weather gave one group of university students the experience of a lifetime
Calgary
-
Alberta calls on federal government to help Indigenous communities with opioid crisis
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the federal government is failing when it comes to some of the big issues in its jurisdiction, particularly Indigenous health care.
-
Critics say Alberta environment minister's mandate letter lacks specifics on climate
Critics say direction from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to her new environment minister lacks specifics on climate change and does more to protect industry interests than ecosystems.
-
Twinning! Red Panda cubs born at the Calgary Zoo
Staff at the Calgary Zoo are celebrating the birth of twin red pandas.
Edmonton
-
Feds to help cover budget overrun on rail crossing overpass in south Edmonton
Ottawa has committed to helping cover the inflated cost of the train overpass at 50 Street and 82 Avenue in southeast Edmonton.
-
Woman, man who put anti-LGBTQ2S+ materials in St. Albert playgrounds identified: RCMP
St. Albert RCMP say they have identified the man and woman who left anti-LGBTQ2S+ materials in two playgrounds during Pride month.
-
Alberta calls on federal government to help Indigenous communities with opioid crisis
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the federal government is failing when it comes to some of the big issues in its jurisdiction, particularly Indigenous health care.
Vancouver
-
More evacuation orders and alerts as number of wildfires in B.C. keeps climbing
Evacuation orders and alerts have expanded near several wildfires in British Columbia as communities try to keep residents safe and the BC Wildfire Service battles an increasing number of fires.
-
Coquitlam RCMP investigating circumstances after light fixture fell on Canada Day crowd
A woman suffered "significant" injuries when a light fixture fell on the crowd during a Canada Day celebration in Coquitlam's Town Centre Park. Now, local Mounties say they're investigating "to determine if the incident involved any criminal intent."
-
Future of Canada's planned LNG exports uncertain: experts
Canadian liquefied natural gas projects looking to fill gaps in the global market left by the absence of Russian gas may run into more challenging conditions than expected, industry experts say.