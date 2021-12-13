32 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region public schools over weekend
kitchener -
Both the Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board announced a number of new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The WRDSB reported an additional 12 since it was last updated.
While the WCDSB added 20 to its COVID-19 Advisories dashboard.
On Friday, public health officials announced three schools in the region have been asked to participate in the test-to-stay program, where unvaccinated children voluntarily test and submit rapid antigen test results to attend in-person learning.
The schools currently under the Test-To-Stay program are Sir Adam Beck Public School, St. Vincent de Paul CES, and SJPII CES.
CTV News Kitchener provides an up-to-date list of school cases here.