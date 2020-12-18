Advertisement
$30K in cash, long guns seized in warrant
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 10:31PM EST
Two guns were seized by police in a warrant (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Police say they seized cocaine, around $30,000 and two long guns performing a warrant in Kitchener this week.
Officers carried out the warrant at a home on Winding Meadow Court at around 2 p.m. Officials say they seized a kilogram of cocaine, $30,000 in cash, long guns, ammunition, drug processing supplies and a vehicle.
A 19-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possession of cocaine and firearms.
The investigation is ongoing and police say they anticipate further arrests.