A large air compressor and a trailer are missing from a construction site in Caledonia.

Police say sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 someone entered the site on Mckenzie Road and took the equipment.

The Ingersoll Rand P185 is beige in colour and valued at approximately $30,000.

The theft is under investigation by police and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.