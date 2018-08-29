Featured
$30K air compressor, trailer stolen from construction site
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 7:30AM EDT
A large air compressor and a trailer are missing from a construction site in Caledonia.
Police say sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 someone entered the site on Mckenzie Road and took the equipment.
The Ingersoll Rand P185 is beige in colour and valued at approximately $30,000.
The theft is under investigation by police and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.