A 30-year member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service has been charged in connection with an off-duty incident that happened on June 5, 2018.

Oxford County OPP charged the officer, a constable assigned to the Investigative Services Division, with uttering threats.

The officer’s name will not be released as police said the incident is family-related and may identify the victim.

The officer has been suspended with pay while the investigation continues.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Professional Standards Branch is also conducting a review.

The officer is scheduled to appear in Woodstock court later this month.

Police said they will not be releasing any further information.