30-year WRPS officer charged in off-duty incident
Waterloo Regional Police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 1:50PM EDT
A 30-year member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service has been charged in connection with an off-duty incident that happened on June 5, 2018.
Oxford County OPP charged the officer, a constable assigned to the Investigative Services Division, with uttering threats.
The officer’s name will not be released as police said the incident is family-related and may identify the victim.
The officer has been suspended with pay while the investigation continues.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Professional Standards Branch is also conducting a review.
The officer is scheduled to appear in Woodstock court later this month.
Police said they will not be releasing any further information.