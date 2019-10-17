Featured
30-year-old grandfather clock reported stolen from residence
At least one person is dead following a head-on collision near Flamborough.
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 6:04AM EDT
SIMCOE - Provincial police are looking for at least one suspect regarding a stolen 30-year-old grandfather clock.
Norfolk County OPP were called to investigate a break and enter at a Simcoe residence around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
They determined that one or multiple people entered the address between 2 a.m. and 5 p.m. before removing the clock.
Police did not indicate if any other items had gone missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.