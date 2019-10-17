

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





SIMCOE - Provincial police are looking for at least one suspect regarding a stolen 30-year-old grandfather clock.

Norfolk County OPP were called to investigate a break and enter at a Simcoe residence around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They determined that one or multiple people entered the address between 2 a.m. and 5 p.m. before removing the clock.

Police did not indicate if any other items had gone missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.