Four people are facing charges in connection with the largest fentanyl bust ever seen in Norfolk County.

Norfolk County OPP say a property on Head Street North in Simcoe was raided Thursday by officers with a search warrant, including police dogs and a tactical team.

Seized from the property were fentanyl with a police-estimated street value of $30,000, cocaine with a police-estimated street value of $7,000, and $3,500 in cash.

Police say the fentanyl they found at the property could have been sold to 550 people at street level.

Two men and two women were arrested at the scene.

A 23-year-old Toronto man and a 21-year-old woman of no fixed address are facing charges relating to drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with court orders.

Another 21-year-old woman of no fixed address and a 20-year-old Norfolk County man are charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.