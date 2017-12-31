

CTV Kitchener





A pricey statue was allegedly stolen from a home in Courtland.

OPP say the thief (or thieves) entered the residence off of Highway 59 on Wednesday sometime between 2 and 10:30 p.m.

A dog inside the home was locked in a room.

Electronics, jewelry and a box containing the statue of a girl and a cow were taken.

The statue, made of porcelain and gold, is valued at $30,000.