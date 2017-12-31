Featured
$30,000 statue stolen from Courtland home
A porcelain and gold statue allegedly stolen during a break and enter. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 1:46PM EST
A pricey statue was allegedly stolen from a home in Courtland.
OPP say the thief (or thieves) entered the residence off of Highway 59 on Wednesday sometime between 2 and 10:30 p.m.
A dog inside the home was locked in a room.
Electronics, jewelry and a box containing the statue of a girl and a cow were taken.
The statue, made of porcelain and gold, is valued at $30,000.