3-vehicle crash reported on Conestoga Parkway
A traffic backup is seen following a collision in the southbound lanes of the Conestoga Parkway near Bridgeport Road. (Leighanne Evans / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 11:55AM EDT
A collision on the Conestoga Parkway was expected to cause significant delays for southbound traffic into Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, just south of the Bridgeport Road exit and Kitchener/Waterloo border.
According to the OPP, it involved three vehicles. One vehicle could be seen in the ditch along the highway.
Further details were not immediately available.