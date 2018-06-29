

A collision on the Conestoga Parkway was expected to cause significant delays for southbound traffic into Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, just south of the Bridgeport Road exit and Kitchener/Waterloo border.

According to the OPP, it involved three vehicles. One vehicle could be seen in the ditch along the highway.

Further details were not immediately available.