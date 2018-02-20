

CTV Kitchener





One person was hurt Tuesday in a three-vehicle collision in Kitchener.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on at Homer Watson Boulevard and Beasley Drive.

According to officials at the scene, a pickup truck hit the back of a delivery truck that was stopped at a red light.

The force of the collision pushed the delivery truck into a car.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital. Information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.