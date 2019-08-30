

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





The Tuesday after the long weekend can be hectic for a number of reasons.

Individually, they are facts of life, but combined, they might make Sept. 3 particularly frustrating.

1. Back to school day

The little ones are back to the books on Tuesday, meaning more people will be walking, driving and travelling during the morning commute than usual.

On its own, this day is an exciting day for many parents and children alike. But there are some extenuating factors that might push it over the edge for some.

In the public school system, youngsters will no longer get to ease into the classroom setting with a staggered start. The Waterloo Region District School Board decided to move away from the tiered system this year.

While many parents won't know the difference, there's a chance that the schoolyard will be a little more chaotic on day one with a full cohort of new students.

2. The return of the post-secondary students

Many students are moving back to Waterloo Region over Labour Day weekend, meaning the population will balloon between the last week of August and the first week of September.

But with classes starting mid-week instead of on Tuesday, many students may opt to move during the start of the short week instead.

The ION should help reduce traffic compared to September of last year, but it's yet to be seen what kind of ridership numbers will be put up by students.

3. Construction projects are still underway

Across the region, several construction projects are still underway.

From King Street in Uptown Waterloo to stretches of Weber in both Waterloo and Kitchener, a couple of major arteries are still under construction.

Meanwhile, streets near the university district like Lester and Albert streets are also facing construction projects. That, combined with an influx of people using them, is a recipe for congestion.

For detailed lists of road closures, you can visit each city's website. Here are Waterloo's, Kitchener's and Cambridge's.

None of these three factors are new to people living in Waterloo Region, but combined they may contribute to an aggravating start to a short week.

So leave home earlier, drive slowly, be courteous and get where you're going safely.