3 suspects throw garbage in riverbank, smear diapers on splash pad at local park: OPP
The Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say three males went to a park in North Perth, threw an item in a pool, threw garbage into the riverbank and smeared diapers on the splash pad.
According to police, it happened on Tuesday at a park on Royal Street East.
Police are reminding residents if they see anything suspicious, call police immediately.
“If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid,” a news release read.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
French president urges parents to keep teens at home, faults social media as rioting spreads
French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver that has resulted so far in the arrests of 875 people.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Fewer businesses bracing for a recession, but inflation expectations remain pessimistic: Bank of Canada
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
Opioids aren't effective in treating neck, lower back pain, study says
Opioids should not be prescribed to treat acute neck and lower back pain, new research published in The Lancet on Wednesday suggests.
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
Prince Harry seeks US$406,000 in phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry's lawyer put a price tag Friday on the prince's lawsuit accusing the publisher of the Daily Mirror of hacking his phone and using other unlawful means to dig up dirt on the early years of his royal life: US$406,000.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
London
-
4 more years behind bars for man convicted of sex-trafficking related offences
A man convicted of threatening and forcing a London woman into the sex-trade has sentenced to more than four years in prison.
-
Father concerned after coyotes spotted attacking prey in backyard
A concerned London, Ont. father is renewing warnings for people to be on the lookout for coyotes after a pair of coyotes were spotted during the midday in his backyard.
-
GO service between London and Toronto will end this fall
Originally launched in October 2021, the agreement between Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, and CN/VIA Rail Canada to operate with existing infrastructure, including tracks and stations, is set to expire and will not be renewed.
Windsor
-
$20,000 contribution to BBBS Windsor Essex
Big Brothers Big Sisters Windsor Essex is the recipient of a significant donation. The organization is being supported by $20,000 from Windsor Cares.
-
Traffic blitz underway at Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue
Windsor police are conducting a traffic blitz at one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
-
Pride flag stolen from hospital
A pride flag is once again flying at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus after officials said its previous flag was stolen.
Barrie
-
Driver, 18, with 4 passengers and flat tire arrested for being impaired: OPP
Provincial police arrested a young man accused of impaired driving with several passengers onboard and a flat tire in Kawartha Lakes on Friday.
-
Student struck and killed on Highway 400 identified
The man struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 400 Tuesday has been identified.
-
Counterfeit $100 bill used at Barrie convenience store
Police in Barrie urge business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money over the coming days.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Southern Ont. man fined for hunting bears at night in Parry Sound
A southern Ontario man who was caught hunting at night last year in the Parry Sound area has been fined.
-
Unsafe vehicle catches the eye of northern Ont. police
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a suspended driver after receiving a complaint about an unsafe vehicle.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
-
Pembroke cancels Canada Day fireworks as officials in Ottawa keep an eye on the smoke
Canadian Heritage is still planning to proceed with fireworks for the Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats, as smoky air continues to blanket Ottawa.
-
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
Toronto
-
Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone using DNA testing technology.
-
Dashcam captures 'fiery' near-deadly crash north of Toronto
A near-fatal accident that took place in Vaughan last month was captured on dashcam footage and shared by police Friday.
-
GO Train collides with SUV in Toronto
Police are on scene after a GO train struck an SUV in Toronto Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Chateau Frontenac facing $10 M lawsuit after woman suffers 'unbearable' injuries from fall
A hotel employee allegedly invited the family to use a staff-only stairwell to travel between their two rooms, which were on different floors. The lawsuit claims that the daughter, 18 at the time of the accident, slid on a "dangerously slippery, white powder" while descending the steps, falling onto her back.
-
What's open/closed in Montreal this Canada Day weekend
Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday. Since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, some establishments will close on Monday, July 3, in addition to July 1.
-
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
Atlantic
-
Want a more accurate number of Canada's homeless population? Try counting health data
A new method for counting homeless people is offering a clearer look at the magnitude of the social issue, with preliminary results indicating the country's homeless population could be three times higher than current estimates.
-
Humid Canada Day long weekend for the Maritimes
All week long, the Maritime region has been in a southerly flow that has brought humid air up from the subtropical Atlantic.
-
Houston continues fight with Feds over carbon tax, runs ad campaign
Nova Scotia’s Premier Tim Houston and the PC party is doubling down in the fight against the new federal carbon tax.
Winnipeg
-
Recommendations made following patient death at Winnipeg hospital
A report into a patient’s death in a Winnipeg hospital earlier this year found that a lack of space in the emergency department and patient flow challenges were factors in the incident.
-
Winnipeg Jets buying out final year of Blake Wheeler's contract
Blake Wheeler's tenure with the Winnipeg Jets has come to an end.
-
'Police are supposed to protect us': Winnipeg family says police told them alleged break-in was just a mistake
A Winnipeg couple is raising concerns over how Winnipeg police responded to their calls for help, after they interrupted a person allegedly breaking into their home in the middle of the night while they slept.
Calgary
-
A tradition that sticks! Celebrating 100 years of syrupy pancake breakfasts at Calgary Stampede
It’s a favourite part of stampede season and this year marks the 100th anniversary of pancake breakfasts.
-
Unexploded bombs among dangers for nude trespassers, Calgary First Nation says
The Tsuut'ina First Nation says too many people are crossing onto its land to sunbathe in the nude and it wants them to know they're not just violating their privacy – they could be risking their lives.
-
Bail denied for Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting five women in Calgary
A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five women in Calgary has been denied bail.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's health leadership restructuring in 2022 cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, sunshine lists show
Millions of dollars were paid in severance packages by the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services in 2022, including more than $800,000 to the province's former top doctor and AHS CEO as part of the governing United Conservative Party's health-care reform.
-
Not criminal, police rule northeast Edmonton death and vehicle fire
Police say a death and vehicle fire in northeast Edmonton on Sunday was not criminal.
-
Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
-
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
-
B.C. must urgently change forest strategies or face more wildfire disasters: report
British Columbia's independent forests watchdog is calling for the provincial government to make critical changes to how it manages forests to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.