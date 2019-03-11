

CTV Kitchener





OPP in Grey County are investigating a head-on collision between three snowmobiles.

It happened on a trail near Singhampton.

The circumstances around the crash are unusual, it appears to have happened in an open field on a clear day,

Police say two men, 31 and 58, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Grey County OPP and the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are looking into what happened.

No word yet on charges.