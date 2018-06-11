

CTV Kitchener





Three people are missing following a house fire north of Hanover, authorities say.

The fire at a home on 5th Avenue Southwest in Chesley was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday.

According to South Bruce OPP, the fire had spread to a second house before police arrived at the scene.

One of the homes was destroyed by the fire. Three people living in that home have not been found.

5th Avenue Southwest was closed between 4th and 7th streets Monday morning.