A two-vehicle crash that resulted in one car on its roof, sent three people to hospital with minor injuries.

Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Wednesday afternoon on Sylvan Road, south of Parkhill.



More photos of #MiddlesexOPP on scene at crash on Sylvan Road in between Elm Tree Drive and Lamon Drive. Slyvan Road remains closed, please avoid the area and use an alternate route. ^CM pic.twitter.com/DU5N60BvPt — OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 2, 2019

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area as they investigated. Sylvan Road between Elm Tree Drive and Lamon Drive was closed for several hours.

It is not known what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid.