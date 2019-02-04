

CTV Kitchener





Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after avoiding a head-on collision.

The Norfolk County OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

The driver was heading westbound on Concession 5 Woodhouse at around 8:45 a.m. When he came over the hill, the driver says he had to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Their vehicle went off the road and into a ditch, smashing against a tree and sending wood through the rear window where a passenger was sitting.

“We need to slow down. If this person would have been actually been going the speed limit, they would have been able to regain control of their vehicle,” says Const. Ed Sanchuk with the Norfolk County OPP.

Police say the driver and his passengers are lucky to be alive.

All three people in the vehicle were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking to speak to the driver of a red Jeep who was travelling in the area at the time.