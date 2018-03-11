

CTV Kitchener





Two men and one woman were arrested following a search warrant at a Kitchener home on Friday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police entered the home on Franklin Street North around 9 a.m.

A submachine gun, several replica firearms, knives, doctored identity documents and digital scales were among the items they seized.

Around $70,000 drugs was seized including weed, methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

The three were held for bail hearing on firearm charges, drug charges, and breach of court orders.